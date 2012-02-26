BRIEF-Gap executive says expects forex to continue to be headwind in 2017 - conf call
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
LOS ANGELES Feb 26 Military drama "Act of Valor" ranked at the top of weekend box office charts with $24.7 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.
Second place belonged to Tyler Perry's "Good Deeds," which rung up $16.0 million at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday. Family film "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" landed in third place with $13.5 million.
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. Lions Gate Entertainment distributed "Good Deeds." "Journey 2" was released by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
Feb 23 Video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc., which earlier this month won a $500 million verdict against Facebook Inc.’s Oculus virtual reality unit for unauthorized copying of computer code, has asked a federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products.
* Alliant Energy announces 2016 results and 2017 earnings guidance