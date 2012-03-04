LOS ANGELES, March 4 The animated movie version of Dr. Seuss story "The Lorax" climbed to the top of weekend box office charts with a stronger-than-expected $70.7 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.

"The Lorax" topped second-place film "Project X," a new comedy that brought in $20.8 million at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday. "Act of Valor," a military drama in its second weekend in theaters, took third place with $13.7 million.

Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp, released "The Lorax." "Project X" was distributed by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros, and "Act of Valor" was released by privately held Relativity Media. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; editing by Todd Eastham)