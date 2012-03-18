LOS ANGELES, March 18 A comedy version of 1980s
television show "21 Jump Street" topped movie box office charts
with an estimated $35.0 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket
sales over the weekend.
Animated movie "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" followed in second
place with $22.8 million, according to studio estimates released
on Sunday. Sci-fi epic "John Carter" finished in third place
with $13.5 million.
The movie division of Sony Corp released
"21 Jump Street." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures
distributed "The Lorax." "John Carter" was released by Walt
Disney Co.
