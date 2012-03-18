LOS ANGELES, March 18 A comedy version of 1980s television show "21 Jump Street" topped movie box office charts with an estimated $35.0 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend.

Animated movie "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" followed in second place with $22.8 million, according to studio estimates released on Sunday. Sci-fi epic "John Carter" finished in third place with $13.5 million.

The movie division of Sony Corp released "21 Jump Street." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "The Lorax." "John Carter" was released by Walt Disney Co. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)