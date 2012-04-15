(Adds missing dollar signs in 3rd paragraph)
LOS ANGELES, April 15 The blockbuster movie "The
Hunger Games" topped three new films over the weekend to earn
its fourth straight box office title.
The survival story about an oppressive society's teen death
match brought in $21.5 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters
from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
Fox's comedy "The Three Stooges" finished the weekend in
second place with $17.1 million. Third place belonged to the
horror film "The Cabin in the Woods", which pulled in $14.9
million.
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "Hunger Games"
and "Cabin in the Woods." News Corp's 20th Century Fox
studio distributed "Three Stooges."
