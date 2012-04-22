BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 22 Romantic comedy "Think Like a Man" topped the domestic movie box office charts during the weekend, ending the four-week winning streak of the blockbuster movie "The Hunger Games."
"Think Like a Man" earned $33 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
New romantic movie "The Lucky One" finished second with $22.8 million. "Hunger Games" fell to third place, pulling in $14.5 million.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Think Like a Man." "The Lucky One" was distributed by Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. studio, and "Hunger Games" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017