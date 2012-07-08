LOS ANGELES, July 8 A new "Spider-Man" movie
about the web-slinging superhero captured the weekend movie box
office title with $65 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales,
according to studio estimates released on Sunday.
"The Amazing Spider-Man" starring Andrew Garfield opened
with a $7.5 million in midnight showings on Tuesday and remained
strong through the U.S. Independence Day holiday and the
weekend. The franchise reboot has snared $140 million during its
domestic run, distributor Sony Pictures said.
In second place for the weekend, comedy "Ted" about a man
and his foul-mouthed teddy bear pulled in $32.6 million during
its second weekend in theaters. Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp, released the film, which has grossed
more than $120 million.
The No. 3 slot went to "Brave," an animated fairy tale from
Walt Disney Co's Pixar studio. The movie earned $20.2
million from Friday through Sunday.
