By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 12 Action movie "The Bourne
Legacy" and adult comedy "The Campaign" knocked three-time box
office champ Batman from the top of U.S. and Canadian box office
charts over the weekend.
"Bourne Legacy" scored an estimated $40.3 million in ticket
sales from Friday through Sunday, distributor Universal Pictures
said. The film stars Jeremy Renner in the sequel to the three
earlier "Bourne" spy films that featured Matt Damon.
"The Campaign," starring Will Ferrell and Zack Galifianakis,
about two candidates running against each other for a seat in
Congress, won $27.4 million at domestic theaters.
The two films pushed Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" to
third place. The movie, starring Christian Bale, brought in
$19.5 million during its fourth weekend in theaters.
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Bourne
Legacy." "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Campaign" were
distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc..