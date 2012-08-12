By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski
LOS ANGELES Aug 12 Action movie "The Bourne
Legacy," with new star Jeremy Renner, raced to the No. 1 spot on
U.S. and Canadian box office charts with an estimated $40.3
million in ticket sales over the weekend.
New adult comedy "The Campaign" debuted in second place,
winning $27.4 million at domestic theaters. The two new movies
knocked three-time box office champion "The Dark Knight Rises"
to third place.
"Bourne Legacy" is the fourth movie in the spy franchise
that previously starred Matt Damon and has grossed nearly $1
billion around the world. Damon played a CIA assassin with
memory loss who tried to discover his true identity while
evading the CIA's attempts to kill him.
Universal cast Renner in the new movie in an effort to
reboot the series for future sequels. Renner plays agent Aaron
Cross, who tries to escape his CIA pursuers with the help of
genetic scientist Marta Shearing, played by Rachel Weisz.
Universal and privately held Relativity Media produced
"Bourne Legacy" for about $125 million. Opening weekend sales
beat U n iversal's projections for a $35 million debut.
Nikki Rocco, Universal Pictures' president of domestic
distribution, said the film performed as expected, and that the
studio was happy with its opening weekend.
"It's a validation, it's a successful rebooting of the
franchise," she said, adding that it gives Universal an
opportunity to continue the Bourne saga.
"The Bourne Legacy" nabbed $48.1 million worldwide over the
weekend, bringing its global total to $88.4 million.
"The Campaign" also exceeded pre-weekend forecasts, which
had the film debuting with around $20 million. The movie stars
Will Ferrell and Zack Galifianakis as two candidates facing off
against each other in a race for U.S. Congress.
Dan Fellman, president of theatrical distribution for Warner
Bros., said the political comedy played especially well in
Washington and Boston as the U.S. presidential campaign gets
into full swing.
"We think that the real campaign will add to our
'Campaign'," he said.
"Dark Knight Rises," the final movie in a Batman trilogy
starring Christian Bale, took in $19.5 million at North American
(U.S. and Canadian) theaters over the weekend. The blockbuster
has grossed over $390 million in the U.S. and Canada since its
July 20 debut.
"Hope Springs," a new romantic comedy/drama, finished the
weekend in the No. 4 spot with $15.6 million. The film stars
Merryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones as an aging couple trying to
bring a spark back to their marriage.
"Hope DOES spring," said Rory Bruer, president of
distribution at Sony, who expects the film to continue to play
well among older audiences.
In fifth place, family film "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days"
earned $8.2 million during its second weekend in theaters.
Despite doing well overseas, science-fiction reboot "Total
Recall" took in a meager $8.1 million its second weekend, taking
a tumble from its tepid $26 million opening.
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Bourne
Legacy." "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Campaign" were
distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc..
Sony Corp's film studio released "Hope Springs," and News Corp's
20th Century Fox studio distributed "Diary of a Wimpy
Kid."