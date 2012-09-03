UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 Horror film "The Possession" took hold of the No. 1 spot at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the Labor Day holiday weekend, grabbing an estimated $21.3 million in ticket sales.
The supernatural thriller about a young woman inhabited by a demon beat new Prohibition-era crime drama "Lawless," the second-place finisher with $13.0 million from Friday through Monday.
Two-time champion "Expendables 2," starring 1980s action heroes Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, fell to the No. 3 spot, earning $11.2 million, according to studio estimates.
Lions Gate Entertainment released "The Possession" and "Expendables 2." The Weinstein Co distributed "Lawless."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources