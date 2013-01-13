PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 13 "Zero Dark Thirty," Hollywood's re-telling of the decade-long manhunt for Osama bin Laden, captured the No. 1 spot on movie box office charts over the weekend with $24 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales.
The movie starring Jessica Chastain as a dogged CIA agent edged out horror movie spoof "A Haunted House," which finished with $18.8 million as well as "Gangster Squad," a period crime drama that finished in third place with $16.7 million from Friday through Sunday.
The weekend marked a strong start for Hollywood in 2013 after 2012's record-setting box office numbers.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Zero Dark Thirty." "Gangster Squad" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "A Haunted House" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc .
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
March 8 Some customers of U.S. wireless carrier AT&T were unable to use their cell phones to dial 911 emergency dispatchers in their area for a time on Wednesday, a problem the company later said has been resolved.