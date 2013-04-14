Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
LOS ANGELES, April 14 Baseball drama "42," the story of Jackie Robinson's entry into the big leagues more than 60 years ago, took home a win at the movie box office with $27.3 million in weekend ticket sales in the United States and Canada.
The film about the Hall of Fame player who broke baseball's color barrier topped industry forecasts for a three-day opening around $20 million. It defeated new horror movie spoof "Scary Movie 5," the second-place finisher that pulled in $15.2 million from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates.
Animated family film "The Croods" took the No. 3 slot. It rung up sales of $13.2 million in its fourth week for a total of $142.5 million in the U.S. and Canada.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, released "42." "Scary Movie 5" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp .
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.