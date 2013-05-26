May 26 The sixth "Fast & Furious" action movie
raced past comedy sequel "The Hangover Part III" to lead U.S.
and Canadian box office charts through Sunday, putting the film
on track to claim victory for the U.S. Memorial Day weekend.
"Fast & Furious 6," a sequel in the street-racing franchise
starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, rung up an estimated
$98.5 million at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday.
The movie was on pace to reach $122.2 million by the end of
Memorial Day on Monday, distributor Universal Pictures
projected.
The third "Hangover" comedy brought in $42.4 million Friday
through Sunday, according to studio estimates, and was likely to
finish with $52 million over four days. The film stars Bradley
Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis as friends who are lured
back to Las Vegas, the site of an earlier bachelor party that
spun out of control.
In third place, sci-fi sequel "Star Trek Into Darkness"
pulled in $38 million during its second weekend in domestic
theaters and was expected to add another $10 million on Monday.
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp,
released "Fast & Furious 6." Time Warner Inc's Warner
Bros. studio distributed "The Hangover Part III." "Star Trek
Into Darkness" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.