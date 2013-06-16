June 16 "Man of Steel," the big-budget reboot of the Superman franchise, leaped over the apocalyptic buddy comedy "This is the End," collecting a muscular $113.1 million to lead the domestic box office with the year's second-largest opening weekend and the biggest June opening ever.

"This is the End," written by star Seth Rogen and his childhood friend Evan Goldberg, collected $20.5 million at theaters in the domestic market comprised of the United States and Canada, according to studio estimates collected by Reuters.

The apocalyptic comedy depicting the end of the world stars more than a dozen well-known Hollywood actors including James Franco, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Emma Watson.

In third place, the comedy heist caper "Now You See Me" continued its stronger-than-expected showing with ticket sales of $10.3 million, bringing its three-week total to $80 million.

"The Purge," made for $3 million by the producer of the low-budget "Paranormal Activity" series, finished fifth with $8.2 million, behind "Fast & Furious 6," which took in $9.4 million in its fourth week in release.

Starring Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey, "The Purge" is set in 2022 when the U.S. government reduces crime by allowing almost all crime to go unpunished during a 12-hour "purge" period.

"Man of Steel" was released by Warner Bros., Sony/Columbia released "This is the End," "The Purge" and "Fast & Furious 6" were distributed by Universal and Lionsgate/Summit distributed "Now You See Me."