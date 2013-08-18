LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 18 "Lee Daniels' The
Butler," a civil rights drama starring Forest Whitaker and Oprah
Winfrey, easily won the weekend box office battle, pulling in
$25 million from U.S. and Canadian ticket sales through Sunday.
Jennifer Aniston comedy "We're the Millers" finished second
in its second week in release, earning $17.8 million and beating
"Kick-Ass 2," a comedy sequel about a teenage crime-fighting
duo, which came in fourth with $13.57 million in its first three
days, according to studio estimates.
The Matt Damon sci-fi thriller "Elysium" finished third in
its second week, with $13.6 million.
"The Butler," featuring Winfrey's first acting role since
1998, is inspired by the life of Eugene Allen, an
African-American White House butler who served eight U.S.
presidents. Whitaker plays the butler opposite Winfrey, his
chain-smoking, hard-drinking wife, Gloria. It was directed by
Lee Daniels.
"Kick-Ass 2," a follow-up to the 2010 original, stars Aaron
Taylor-Johnson as a nerdy teenage boy who fights injustice as
costumed superhero Kick-Ass. Chloe Moretz plays his sidekick
known as Hit Girl.
In "We're the Millers," Aniston stars as a stripper who
poses as the wife of a small-time pot dealer, played by Jason
Sudeikis, to help smuggle marijuana into the United States.
The privately held Weinstein Co distributed "The Butler."
"Kick-Ass 2" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp. Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
, released "We're the Millers." Sony Corp's
movie studio released "Elysium."