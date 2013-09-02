BRIEF-Ufpi acquires Indiana manufacturer of hardwood products
* Current management team will remain with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Current management team will remain with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has agreed to amend expiry date of 2.5 million common share purchase warrants of corporation from March 5, 2017 to March 5, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marks GM's exit from Europe (Updates share prices, adds link to graphic)