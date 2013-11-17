LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 17 Superhero sequel
"Thor: The Dark World" ruled U.S. and Canadian box office charts
for a second weekend, hauling in $38.4 million to beat romantic
comedy "The Best Man Holiday," according to studio estimates on
Sunday.
"Thor," from Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios, stars
Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder who battles to save his
homeland from an enemy force. Tom Hiddleston co-stars as his
conniving brother, Loki.
"The Best Man Holiday," a Christmas-themed sequel to 1999
film "The Best Man," earned $30.6 million in its debut from
Friday through Sunday. In the new installment, nine stars from
the original film, including Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard and
Morris Chestnut, come back for a reunion that tests marriages
and friendships.
In third place, senior citizen buddy comedy "Last Vegas"
rung up $8.9 million. The movie stars Robert De Niro, Morgan
Freeman, Michael Douglas and Kevin Kline as four friends who
gather for a bachelor party.
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp,
released "Best Man Holiday." "Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS
Films, a unit of CBS Corp.