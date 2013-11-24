LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 24 "The Hunger Games:
Catching Fire" exploded into movie theaters over the weekend,
burning up box office charts with $161 million in U.S. and
Canadian ticket sales, distributor Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
said on Sunday.
The sequel to 2012 smash hit "The Hunger Games" scored the
biggest November opening ever and recorded 2013's second-biggest
debut, short of the $174.1 million for superhero sequel "Iron
Man 3" in May.
"Catching Fire" stars Jennifer Lawrence as heroine Katniss
Everdeen, the skilled archer who becomes a beacon of hope for an
oppressed society. The movies are based on a series of novels by
Suzanne Collins.