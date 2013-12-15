LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 15 A small hobbit
racked up big sales at movie box offices over the weekend,
generating an estimated $73.7 million at U.S. and Canadian
theaters with the highly anticipated sequel "The Hobbit: The
Desolation of Smaug."
The second installment in "The Hobbit" film trilogy easily
beat competitors to land at the top of weekend movie charts.
Walt Disney Co's animated musical "Frozen" finished
second, earning $22.2 million and beating new comedy "Tyler
Perry's A Madea Christmas" which took the No. 3 spot with $16
million, according to studio estimates from Rentrak.
Fans turned out in force for the second of three "Hobbit"
movies based on the 1937 classic J.R.R. Tolkien novel set in the
fantasy world of Middle Earth. The film follows hobbit Bilbo
Baggins and a band of 13 dwarves on their epic and treacherous
quest, which leads them to a clash with the fire-breathing
dragon, Smaug.
In "Madea's Christmas," comedian Perry returns to his
crowd-pleasing role as a wise-cracking grandmother. This time,
Madea is coaxed into visiting a small rural town where she meets
an Alabama father played by Larry the Cable Guy.
"Frozen" features the voice of Kristen Bell as a
Scandinavian princess on a search for her sister in a story
inspired by "The Snow Queen" fairy tale.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, distributed
"The Hobbit." Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released
"Madea's Christmas."