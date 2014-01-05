LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Jan 5 Walt Disney Co's
animated fairy tale "Frozen" took hold of first place on
movie charts in the United States and Canada, knocking
three-time champion "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" to the
No.3 spot for the weekend.
Second place went to new horror movie "Paranormal Activity:
The Marked One", the latest film from the hit low-budget
"Paranormal Activity" franchise.
"Frozen", in its seventh week of release, earned $20.7
million to claim the weekend box office crown, ahead of "The
Marked Ones" which earned $18.2 million in ticket sales from
Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from Rentrak.
Kristen Bell provides the voice for the lead character in
"Frozen," the story of a Scandinavian princess on a search for
her missing sister, the queen.
"The Marked Ones" introduces new characters outside the
"Paranormal" stories. In the new film, a young man played by
Andrew Jacobs learns he is marked for possession by a demon.
"Smaug," which took in $16.3 million after three straight
weeks at No.1, is the second installment in the "Hobbit" fantasy
series and follows the quest of Bilbo Baggins and a band of
dwarves as they clash with a fire-breathing dragon.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"The Marked Ones". Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros.
distributed "The Hobbit" sequel.