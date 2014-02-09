LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Feb 9 "The LEGO Movie," an
animated film based on the colorful plastic children's blocks,
snapped up $69.1 million in ticket sales to top weekend box
office charts, easily beating the George Clooney World War Two
film "The Monuments Men."
"The Monuments Men," which also stars Matt Damon, Bill
Murray and John Goodman, was second with $22.7 million in sales
at U.S. and Canadian theaters. The film is based on the true
story of U.S. soldiers who rescue art masterpieces from Nazi
thieves.
After three consecutive weeks in the top spot, the Kevin
Hart-Ice Cube comedy "Ride Along" was third with $9.4 million.
"The LEGO Movie" is distributed by Warner Bros., Sony Corp's
movie studio released "The Monuments Men." "Ride Along" was
distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of NBC Universal.