LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 13 Marvel's
red-white-and-blue superhero soared to a second straight box
office win in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," beating out
new animated movie "Rio 2," the story of a family of Brazilian
birds on a trip to the Amazon.
Walt Disney Co's "Captain America," which set an
April ticket sales record when it opened a week ago, pulled in
another $41.4 million from Friday to Sunday at U.S. and Canadian
theaters.
The "Rio" sequel from 20th Century Fox debuted with $39
million in ticket sales, according to estimates from tracking
firm Rentrak.
Low-budget horror flick "Oculus," a new film from
"Paranormal Activity" producer Jason Blum, finished in third
place, collecting $12 million.
"Rio 2," a sequel to a 2011 film, features the voices of
Jesse Eisenberg and Anne Hathaway as parents of a bird family
that travels to the Amazon to try to save their endangered
brothers and sisters.
"Captain America" stars Chris Evans as a scrawny World War
Two reject given superpowers from an experimental serum. The
film is a follow up to 2011 hit "Captain America: The First
Avenger."
Privately held Relativity Media released "Oculus."
