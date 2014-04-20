LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 20 Marvel's superhero in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" claimed a third straight box office win, collecting $26.6 million at the domestic box office to beat the colorful birds of animated film "Rio 2," which generated $22.5 million in ticket sales.

"Heaven Is for Real," based on a best-selling Christian book about a boy who claims to have witnessed heaven during surgery, was a strong third with $21.5 million over the Easter holiday weekend.

"Transcendence," the heavily promoted science fiction thriller starring Johnny Depp as an artificial intelligence researcher, was a disappointing fourth with $11.2 million, according to studio estimates provided by tracking firm Rentrak.

"Rio 2" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. Walt Disney distributed "Captain America." "Transcendence" was distributed by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Sony's Tri Star unit distributed "Heaven Is for Real."

(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud)