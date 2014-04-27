(Adds details, background, quotes)
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 27 "The Other
Woman," a female-centered comedy about marital infidelity,
elbowed aside three-time box office champion "Captain America:
The Winter Soldier" to win the race at U.S. and Canadian
theaters this weekend.
"The Other Woman" had ticket sales of $24.7 million, while
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" took in $16 million,
bringing its total domestic sales since its April 4 release to
$225 million.
The PG-rated faith-based drama "Heaven Is for Real" came in
third with $13.8 million for the period of Friday through
Sunday, according to estimates from box office tracking firm
Rentrak.
"The Other Woman", starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Upton as
women dating the same married man, overcame largely negative
reviews to far surpass industry expectations of an opening
weekend in the region of $17 million.
The $40 million film also stars Leslie Mann as the wife who
teams up with the two women to get revenge on her cheating
husband, played by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known for
his role as Jaime Lannister in the popular HBO series "Game of
Thrones".
"We significantly overperformed," said Spencer Klein, senior
vice president general sales manager for 20th Century Fox
, the unit of Twenty-First Century Fox that released the
film.
"'The Other Woman' once again proves the power of female
comedies," Klein said, adding that timing also contributed to
its success.
FAITH-BASED FILMS
"It's been a while for a female-driven comedy like this," he
said, noting the movie had become something of a "girls' night
out" experience and had played well in all areas of the country.
"Heaven Is for Real", the story of a young boy who claims to
have visited heaven during a near-death experience, continued to
build strength among moviegoers who this year have flocked to
see faith-based films.
Starring Greg Kinnear, "Heaven Is for Real" has totaled
$51.9 million in ticket sales since its April 16 release.
The movie is the fourth faith-based film this year to
generate impressive box office returns, including for "Noah,"
which stars Russell Crowe as the biblical figure and is
approaching $100 million.
The animated film "Rio 2", also from Fox and featuring the
voices of Jesse Eisenberg and Anne Hathaway as blue Spix macaw
birds, was fourth with ticket sales of $13.7 million. It follows
recent hit animated films like "Frozen" and "The Lego Movie"
which have drawn both kids and their parents to movie theaters.
"Brick Mansions," an action film starring the late Paul
Walker, rounded out the top five with ticket sales of $9.6
million.
The 40-year-old Walker, a star of the "Fast and Furious" car
racing movie series, was killed on Nov. 30 in a fiery single-car
accident while driving with a friend after leaving a charity
event in Valencia, California.
"Brick Mansions" marked the directorial debut of Camille
Delamarre and was written by French filmmaker Luc Besson, who
based it on his 2004 film, "Banlieue 13."
Walt Disney Co distributed <"Captain America: The
Winter Soldier". "Heaven is for Real" was distributed by Sony's
TriStar studio. "Brick Mansions" was released by
Relativity Media.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud, editing by
Gareth Jones)