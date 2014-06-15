(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 15 "22 Jump Street,"
starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as cops who return to
college undercover, collected $60 million in ticket sales at
domestic theaters over the weekend, out-gunning animated "How to
Train Your Dragon 2."
The sequel to the 2012 hit "21 Jump Street" handily topped
"How to Train Your Dragon 2," a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster
which took in $50 million from Friday through Sunday at U.S. and
Canadian box offices, according to tracking firm Rentrak.
"Maleficent," Disney's take on "Sleeping Beauty" starring
Angelina Jolie as the spell-casting evil fairy, was third with
$19 million. "Maleficent" has totaled $163.5 million since its
May 30 release, for a global total of more than $436 million.
"22 Jump Street" started the weekend on a strong note,
collecting $5.5 million in ticket sales at Thursday night shows,
according to Box Office Mojo, which called the take "awesome."
"The picture is aligned to be the second-biggest R-rated
comedy of all time," said Rory Bruer, president of worldwide
distribution at Sony Pictures which distributed it, citing the
strong debut which was the second-best R-comedy opening in
history, after "The Hangover 2."
Studio officials said "How to Train Your Dragon 2" had been
poised to open somewhere around $45 million to $48 million, "so
going to $50 million is phenomenal," said Chris Aronson,
president of domestic distribution for 20th Century Fox, the
unit of 21st Century Fox that distributed the film.
Aronson added that the coming weeks boded well for the film,
with no animated features opening in the next month.
The Tom Cruise sci-fi film "Edge of Tomorrow," about a
soldier who relives each day after dying in battle, was fourth
with $16.2 million during a disappointing domestic run which has
so far totaled $56.6 million. It has added sales well over twice
that much in international markets.
"The Fault in our Stars," the $12 million teen drama that
led last weekend's box office, fell to fifth with sales of $15.7
million. The film about a girl who finds love after being
stricken with cancer has totaled $81.7 million over its run.
"How to Train Your Dragon 2" was produced by Dreamworks
Animation and distributed by 21st Century Fox's
Fox studio.
Sony's Columbia Pictures released "22 Jump Street."
Walt Disney distributed "Maleficent."
"Edge of Tomorrow" was distributed by Warner Brothers, a
unit of Time Warner.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall and Chris Reese)