LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 6 "Transformers: Age of Extinction" collected $36.4 million in ticket sales over the three-day July 4 weekend, storming ahead of new films "Tammy," "Deliver Us From Evil" and "Earth to Echo" to lead the U.S. and Canadian box office for a second consecutive weekend.

The special effects-laden blockbuster, starring Mark Wahlberg and a cast of form-changing robots, had the biggest opening weekend of the year last weekend with $100 million in ticket sales.

The comedy "Tammy," starring Melissa McCarthy as a fast food worker who has a very bad day, was second with $21.2 million. Horror film "Deliver Us from Evil" generated sales of $9.5 million for third place.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom, distributed "Transformers: Age of Extinction." "Tammy" was released by Time Warner's studio Warner Brothers, and Sony distributed "Deliver Us from Evil." (Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Mark Potter)