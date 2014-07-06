LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 6 "Transformers: Age
of Extinction" collected $36.4 million in ticket sales over the
three-day July 4 weekend, storming ahead of new films "Tammy,"
"Deliver Us From Evil" and "Earth to Echo" to lead the U.S. and
Canadian box office for a second consecutive weekend.
The special effects-laden blockbuster, starring Mark
Wahlberg and a cast of form-changing robots, had the biggest
opening weekend of the year last weekend with $100 million in
ticket sales.
The comedy "Tammy," starring Melissa McCarthy as a fast food
worker who has a very bad day, was second with $21.2 million.
Horror film "Deliver Us from Evil" generated sales of $9.5
million for third place.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom, distributed
"Transformers: Age of Extinction." "Tammy" was released by Time
Warner's studio Warner Brothers, and Sony
distributed "Deliver Us from Evil."
(Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Mark
Potter)