(Corrects headline to reflect 'Turtles' beats Marvel's
'Guardians')
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 10 The return of the
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" kicked up $65 million in ticket
sales at U.S. and Canadian movie theaters over the weekend,
winning a box office battle with Marvel's hit "Guardians of the
Galaxy."
"Guardians," which ruled the box office universe a week ago
with a record opening for August, collected $41.5 million during
its second weekend, according to estimates from research firm
Rentrak. New tornado-chasing thriller "Into the Storm" landed in
the No. 3 slot with $18 million.
"Ninja Turtles," a reboot of a popular children's franchise
that began with 1980s comic books, stars Megan Fox as a reporter
who becomes a close ally of four superhero turtles who fight
criminals threatening New York City.
"Guardians" features some of the lesser-known characters in
the Marvel Comics universe, including a machine gun-firing
raccoon and a human-like tree. Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana star
as galactic warriors leading the rag-tag group.
"Into the Storm" takes place in a fictional Midwest town hit
by the strongest tornadoes ever seen, including a monster
mile-wide twister.
Walt Disney Co distributed "Guardians." "Ninja
Turtles" was released by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon
Movies, units of Viacom Inc. Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros. distributed "Into the Storm."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Lynne
O'Donnell)