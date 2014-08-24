BRIEF-American Midstream Partners announces upsizing of revolving credit facility
* American midstream partners announces upsizing of revolving credit facility to $900 million; over $275 million of available liquidity
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 24 Marvel's hit space adventure "Guardians of the Galaxy" returned to win the domestic box office race in its fourth week of release, slaying the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and ending the oversized reptiles' two-week reign at the top of the charts.
"Guardians," which also became the highest-grossing movie of the summer season, sold $17.6 million worth of tickets at U.S. and Canadian theaters for the three days starting on Friday.
"Turtles" took in $16.8 million in its third weekend to claim second place. "If I Stay," a new release about a 17-year-old in a coma and clinging to life, was third with $16.4 million.
Time Warner Inc's Warner Brothers distributed "If I Stay." "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was distributed by Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures. Walt Disney Co distributed "Guardians of the Galaxy." (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* American midstream partners announces upsizing of revolving credit facility to $900 million; over $275 million of available liquidity
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, March 20 While Donald Trump's political fortunes were rising, his net worth was dropping to a mere $3.5 billion, or roughly a third of what he claimed during his successful campaign for the U.S. presidency, according to the latest Forbes list of the world's billionaires.