(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 9 "Big Hero 6," Walt
Disney Co's animated superhero film featuring a flying
robot, clocked $56.2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales
to lead the weekend box office, topping director Christopher
Nolan's space adventure, "Interstellar."
"Interstellar," starring Matthew McConaughey, opened on
Wednesday and recorded $50 million over the three days from
Friday through Sunday, and $52.2 million over its five-day run.
If the final figures hold up, it would be only the fourth
time in history that two new films had hit the $50 million mark
on the same debut weekend, the last time being June 2013 with
"Monsters University" and "World War Z," box office tracking
firm Rentrak said.
"Gone Girl," director David Fincher's hit starring Ben
Affleck as a husband suspected of murdering his wife, was third
with $6.1 million, according to estimates from Rentrak. It has
taken in more than $145 million since opening on Oct. 3.
Inspired by a Marvel comic of the same name, "Big Hero 6" is
set in a fictional futuristic metropolis called Sanfransokyo, in
which a 14-year-old computer whiz kid fashions a team of
superheroes out of students from a university robotics lab.
With the help of a waddling, 6-foot-tall (183-cm) personal
healthcare robot called Baymax, the team defeats a masked
villain who harnesses the power of microbots to wreck havoc on
the city.
Dave Hollis, Walt Disney Studios' head of distribution, said
the film got "a great response from kids, from parents and from
non-parents," adding "you need to transcend the family audience
in order to a get a number like this."
With the film "delivering general audience segments ...
we're set up to do a great, long run," Hollis added.
"Interstellar," co-starring Anne Hathaway, features a team
of space travelers who move through a wormhole in search of a
habitable planet after blight and dust storms render Earth
unlivable. Made for $165 million, the film was financed by
Warner Brothers, Paramount and Legendary Pictures.
The film's $13.4 million from large-format IMAX screens set
a record for a November opening, as well for the biggest
percentage of the total take for a first-run release.
Initially linked to director Steven Spielberg, Paramount
turned the film over to Nolan after Spielberg struck a deal with
Disney in 2009. British-born Nolan brought a huge following from
sci-fi and comic book fans from his successes with the "Dark
Knight" Batman films and "Inception."
"Audiences love original movies and concepts," said Megan
Colligan, president of worldwide marketing and distribution at
distributor Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"It's become sort of an event movie, with people planning
for it and buying their tickets in advance," said Colligan.
She added that the studio would be focusing its marketing in
the coming weeks towards "Interstellar"'s spectacle aspect to
draw in families and younger men with the intent of sustaining
its box office performance through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Rounding out the top five, low-budget "Ouija," the top film
for the past two weeks, made $6 million while the Bill
Murray-Melissa McCarthy comedy "St. Vincent" was No. 5 with $5.7
million.
"Gone Girl" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, the film
studio owned by 21st Century Fox. Comcast Corp's
Universal Pictures released "Ouija". "St. Vincent" was released
by the privately held Weinstein Company.
(Editing by Susan Fenton and Eric Walsh)