BRIEF-Ultra petroleum board approves 2017 drilling, completion capital budget of $500 mln
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 23 The third installment of the blockbuster Hunger Games action movie series starring Jennifer Lawrence tallied $123 million in ticket sales to top weekend box office charts, according to studio estimates.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1" scored the year's biggest U.S. opening and added a further $152 million at overseas box offices for a global tally of $275 million.
Walt Disney's animated action film "Big Hero 6" was second, with ticket sales of $20.1 million for the three days from Friday through Sunday pushing its three-week total to $135.7 million.
Director Christopher Nolan's space adventure "Interstellar" was third with $15.1 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices. It has taken in $120.6 million since opening on Nov. 5.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was distributed by Lionsgate. Disney released "Big Hero 6", while "Interstellar" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom .
* Ceo david nelms' fy 2016 total compensation $8.8 million versus $8.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
* Tcp announces withdrawal of appeal of NYSE delisting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: