LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 30 "The Hunger Games:
Mockingjay - Part 1," the third film in the dystopian action
series starring Jennifer Lawrence, collected $56.9 million to
hold off advances by animated films "Penguins of Madagascar" and
"Big Hero 6" and claim victory at the U.S. holiday weekend box
office.
"Penguins of Madagascar," the fourth in the series of
"Madagascar" films, took second place with ticket sales of $25.8
million at U.S. and Canadian theaters for the three days ending
on Sunday, according to tracking firm Rentrak.
Walt Disney's "Big Hero 6," the box office champion three
weeks ago, was third with $18.8 million in ticket sales. The
film has generated $167 million since its Nov. 7 release.
"Mockingjay," in which Lawrence plays the young archer who
leads a rebellion, recorded $82.7 million in ticket sales over
the five-day Thanksgiving Day weekend. It has generated more
than $225 million since opening on Nov. 21.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was distributed by
Lionsgate. Dreamworks released "Penguins of
Madagascar."
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)