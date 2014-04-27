LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 27 "The Other
Woman," a comedy about marital infidelity, elbowed aside
three-time box office champion "Captain America: The Winter
Soldier" to lead U.S. and Canadian theaters this weekend.
"The Other Woman" had ticket sales of $24.7 million, while
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" raised $16 million,
bringing its total domestic sales since its release on April 4
to $225 million.
The PG-rated faith-based drama "Heaven is for Real" came
third with $13.8 million in domestic ticket sales for the period
of Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from box office
tracking firm Rentrak.
"The Other Woman" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit
of Twenty-First Century Fox. Walt Disney distributed
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier." "Heaven is for
Real" was distributed by Sony Corp's
