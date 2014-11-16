BRIEF-BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4 percent
* BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 16 "Dumb and Dumber To", the sequel to the 1994 comedy that raised stupidity to an art form, outmuscled last week's top film "Big Hero 6" to win the box office race with $38.1 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
"Hero", Walt Disney Co's animated story of a boy and his robot, settled for a close second with $36 million, according to estimates provided by tracking firm Rentrak.
Director Christopher Nolan's space adventure "Interstellar" collected $29.2 million for third place.
"Dumb and Dumber" was released by Comcast's Universal Pictures. Paramount, a unit of Viacom, distributed "Interstellar." (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
* BNY Mellon increases prime rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co's board of directors awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $12.8 million for his work last year, a 17 percent increase, despite scrapping executive bonuses in light of an accounts scandal that rocked the bank last year, according to a proxy filing on Wednesday.
* Talend announces upsizing and pricing of follow-on offering