LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 1 "The Hunger Games:
Catching Fire" continued to light up the box office through the
Thanksgiving holiday weekend, collecting $110 million over five
days to surpass a hefty opening for Disney's new
animated film "Frozen," and bringing its 10-day to nearly $300
million.
"Frozen," which critics lavishly praised, recorded ticket
sales of $93 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters for the
five-day holiday period that began on Wednesday, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
That far exceeded industry projections of $63 million for
"Frozen" for the long weekend, according to the online site Box
Office Mojo.
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp. "Frozen" was released by Walt Disney
Co.