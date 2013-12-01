LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 1 "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" continued to light up the box office through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, collecting $110 million over five days to surpass a hefty opening for Disney's new animated film "Frozen," and bringing its 10-day to nearly $300 million.

"Frozen," which critics lavishly praised, recorded ticket sales of $93 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters for the five-day holiday period that began on Wednesday, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

That far exceeded industry projections of $63 million for "Frozen" for the long weekend, according to the online site Box Office Mojo.

"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Frozen" was released by Walt Disney Co.