By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 Nothing could stop angry
apes from tearing through the domestic weekend box office as
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" took the lead with an
estimated $27.5 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales plus
$40.5 million internationally.
The revival of the classic sci-fi franchise beat four new
releases to hang on to the top ranking at U.S. and Canadian
theaters for the second straight week, according to studio
estimates released on Sunday. Civil Rights-era drama "The Help"
finished a strong second with $25.5 million over three days,
beating studio forecasts.
The U.S. and Canadian audience for "Apes" shrunk 50 percent
from its opening weekend. The drop was "a fantastic hold"
against four new films that grossed a combined $60 million,
said Chris Aronson, senior vice president for domestic
distribution at 20th Century Fox, which distributed the movie.
"Apes" brought in a total of $68 million globally for the
weekend.
Strong reviews and a rare A+ rating from audience-survey
firm CinemaScore propelled "The Help," a film based on a
best-selling book by Kathryn Stockett. The movie chronicles the
lives of wealthy white women in Mississippi and their black
housekeepers. It cost about $25 million to produce.
"The Help" appealed to broad audiences across the country
and drew positive responses from men as well as the core
audience of women, said Dave Hollis, executive vice president
for motion picture sales and distribution at Walt Disney Co
(DIS.N), which distributed the DreamWorks-produced film.
"This is a most pleasant surprise," Hollis said of the
opening weekend sales. Disney expects to add another 100 to 200
additional theaters after the early success sparked more
interest, he said. The film was showing in 2,534 theaters over
the opening weekend after debuting on Wednesday. Over five
days, the film grossed $35.4 million.
STRONG SHOWING FOR 'THE SMURFS'
In third place for the weekend, horror flick and new
release "Final Destination 5," in which survivors of a bridge
collapse try to cheat death, generated $18.4 million
domestically. That hit the low end of studio forecasts.
Surprise summer hit "The Smurfs" took fourth place on the
domestic charts with $13.5 million during its third weekend in
theaters, plus an impressive $60 million haul in international
markets for the live-action and animated family film.
Comedy "30 Minutes or Less," starring Jesse Eisenberg,
finished fifth with $13 million at the domestic box office. The
movie tells the tale of two criminals who kidnap a pizza
delivery boy, strap a bomb to his chest and order him to rob a
bank. The production budget was $28 million.
The weekend's other new release, "Glee: The 3D Concert
Movie," failed to crack the top 10 with $5.7 million
domestically, making it No. 11 for the weekend. The film pairs
song-and-dance performances from a "Glee" concert tour with
commentary from fans of the hit television show about an Ohio
high school's show choir. The movie cost $9 million to make and
is scheduled for just two weeks in theaters.
"Final Destination 5" was distributed by Warner Bros., a
unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N). Columbia Pictures, a unit of
Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N), released "30 Minutes or Less" and
"The Smurfs."
"Planet of the Apes" and "Glee: the 3D Concert Movie" were
released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)