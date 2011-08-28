LOS ANGELES Aug 28 The hard-working maids of
"The Help" beat three new releases to win the North American
box office on a weekend dampened by Hurricane Irene, according
to studio estimates released on Sunday.
"The Help," an inspirational film about black housekeepers
in Civil Rights-era Mississippi, hung on to the No. 1 spot for
the second straight weekend with $14.3 million in U.S. and
Canadian ticket sales, distributor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
said.
Action movie "Columbiana" finished second with $10.3
million while horror flick "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" took
third place with $8.7 million.
Box-office sales were pressured by Hurricane Irene, which
forced the closure of theaters in big markets such as New York
and kept moviegoers at home along a broad stretch of the East
Coast.
TriStar Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp (6758.T), released
"Columbiana." "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" was distributed by
FilmDistrict.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)