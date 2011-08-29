(Corrects to spelling of "Colombiana" paragraphs 3,5 from Columbiana)

LOS ANGELES Aug 28 The hard-working maids of "The Help" beat three new releases to win the North American box office on a weekend dampened by Hurricane Irene, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

"The Help," an inspirational film about black housekeepers in Civil Rights-era Mississippi, hung on to the No. 1 spot for the second straight weekend with $14.3 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, distributor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said.

Action movie "Colombiana" finished second with $10.3 million while horror flick "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" took third place with $8.7 million.

Box-office sales were pressured by Hurricane Irene, which forced the closure of theaters in big markets such as New York and kept moviegoers at home along a broad stretch of the East Coast.

TriStar Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp (6758.T), released "Colombiana." "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" was distributed by FilmDistrict. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)