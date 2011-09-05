LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 The housekeepers of "The Help" kept their hold on the top of the domestic box office by beating three new releases over the U.S. holiday weekend, according to studio estimates released on Monday.
"The Help" brought in a projected $19 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over four days including the U.S. Labor Day holiday, distributor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said. The movie was produced by DreamWorks.
Spy thriller "The Debt" took second place with an estimated $12.6 million. Space mystery "Apollo 18" finished third with $10.7 million.
The Debt was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures. Privately held Weinstein Co distributed "Apollo 18." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Mohammad Zargham)
