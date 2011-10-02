* Upbeat films lead weekend with $14.2 mln for 'Dolphin'
* 'Moneyball' second, 'Lion King' slips to third
(Adds details)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 Simba the lion may rule the
jungle, but he couldn't beat a plucky dolphin at the weekend
box office.
Family film "Dolphin Tale" made a surprising leap to first
place with a projected $14.2 million in domestic ticket sales
over three days, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.
The movie about an injured dolphin rehabilitated with a
prosthetic tail, which finished third last week, knocked "The
Lion King 3D" from the box office throne it held the past two
weekends. "Lion King" dropped to third with $11.1 million.
In between the animal-themed family films was "Moneyball,"
a baseball drama starring Brad Pitt as a general manager who
fields a small-budget team of unlikely contenders. The film
finished in second place with $12.5 million at North American
(U.S. and Canadian) theaters.
All three holdover films outranked four newcomers, showing
the appeal in recent weeks of feel-good movies over
heavier-themed films.
The fall movie season, typically a time for more serious
films, has "seen a shift to the more upbeat and even
inspirational films and family fare," said Paul Dergarabedian,
who heads up Hollywood.com Box Office.
"Dolphin Tale" has gained on strong word-of-mouth buzz
after rave reviews from critics and moviegoers, said Andrew
Kosove, co-CEO of Alcon Entertainment, the studio that produced
the film. The movie is one of just a few this year to earn an
A+ rating from audiences polled by survey firm CinemaScore.
"The Lion King" also has drawn filmgoers with a triumphant
story despite being a 17-year-old film. The Walt Disney Co
(DIS.N) animated classic has rung up $79.7 million domestically
and $19 million in international markets since it returned to
theaters last month.
Combined, "Lion King" has grossed $98.7 million during its
new run.
NEW RELEASES FALL BEHIND
Of four new releases this weekend, comedy "50/50" had the
best showing in fourth place but still fell short of studio
hopes with $8.9 million. The film is a buddy comedy starring
Joseph Gordon-Leavitt as a young man with cancer and Seth Rogen
as his well-meaning friend. Despite the heavy topic, the movie
earned an A- rating from CinemaScore. The film cost about $8
million to produce.
While the cancer theme posed a "challenge," the film's
makers hope audiences in the coming weeks will focus on the
relationship between the friends and how the illness is
"handled with humor," said Richie Fay, president of domestic
distribution for Summit Entertainment, which released the
film.
In fifth place was drama "Courageous," a Christian-themed
film about four police officers coping with a tragedy. The
movie generated $8.8 million, beating studio forecasts of $6
million and more than earning back its production cost of $2
million. It also won an A+ from CinemaScore.
"Dream House," a new horror film, disappointed with $8.3
million to manage only sixth place for its A-list cast. It
stars Naomi Watts, Rachel Weisz and James Bond actor Daniel
Craig. Critics bashed the movie with only 5 percent surveyed by
website Rotten Tomatoes giving a positive review.
Morgan Creek, the studio that produced the film, noted the
movie earned a B from audiences polled by CinemaScore.
The weekend's other new film, adult romantic comedy "What's
Your Number?," floundered in eighth place with $5.6 million. In
the movie, star Anna Faris revisits past relationships to see
if any of her ex-boyfriends look more appealing.
Chris Aronson, senior vice president for domestic
distribution at 20th Century Fox, said filmgoers gave the movie
a B at CinemaScore and the film attracted a majority female
crowd, the target audience.
"Dolphin Tale" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc (TWX.N). Privately held Summit Entertainment
distributed "50/50."
"Courageous" and "Moneyball" were released by units of Sony
Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). News Corp's (NWSA.O) 20th Century Fox
distributed "What's Your Number?," and "Dream House" was
released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp
(CMCSA.O).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Cynthia Osterman)