LOS ANGELES Oct 9 Action movie "Real Steel," a futuristic story about father-and-son bonding through robot boxing, won the domestic weekend box office, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters on Sunday.

"Real Steel", starring Hugh Jackman, brought in an estimated $27.3 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters, distributor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said.

George Clooney's new political thriller, "Ides of March," landed in second place with $10.4 million. Third place went to family "Dolphin Tale" with $9.2 million.

"Real Steel" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Disney. Columbia Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N), released "Ides of March." "Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N). (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Doina Chiacu)