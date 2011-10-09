LOS ANGELES Oct 9 Action movie "Real Steel," a
futuristic story about father-and-son bonding through robot
boxing, won the domestic weekend box office, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters on Sunday.
"Real Steel", starring Hugh Jackman, brought in an
estimated $27.3 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian
theaters, distributor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said.
George Clooney's new political thriller, "Ides of March,"
landed in second place with $10.4 million. Third place went to
family "Dolphin Tale" with $9.2 million.
"Real Steel" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by
Disney. Columbia Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp (6758.T)
(SNE.N), released "Ides of March." "Dolphin Tale" was
distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Doina Chiacu)