Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES Oct 23 Haunted house movie "Paranormal Activity 3" easily won the weekend box office race with a strong $54 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.
The third installment of the low-budget horror flicks topped robot boxing movie "Real Steel," which finished in second place with $11.3 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
A remake of classic dance film "Footloose" pulled in $10.9 million to take third place.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released "Paranormal Activity 3" and "Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "Real Steel," which was produced by DreamWorks. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.