LOS ANGELES Nov 13 Epic action movie
"Immortals" won the weekend box-office battle with a
better-than-expected $32 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket
sales, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.
"Immortals" topped new Adam Sandler comedy "Jack and Jill,"
which finished in second place for the weekend with $26
million. Animated family film "Puss in Boots" was close behind
with $25.5 million, landing in third place.
Independent studio Relativity Media released "Immortals."
"Jack and Jill" was distributed by Sony (6758.T). "Puss in
Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation DWA.O and
distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom VIAb.N.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)