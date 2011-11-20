LOS ANGELES Nov 20 The new "Twilight" vampire movie scored big at the weekend box office with a massive $139.5 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

The weekend total beat expectations from production studio Summit Entertainment for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." The movie is the first of a two-part finale for the hugely popular series about a human-vampire-werewolf love triangle.

"Happy Feet Two," a 3D animated sequel about dancing penguins, finished in second place with $22.0 million at domestic theaters. Action movie "Immortals," a tale of battle set in ancient Greece, generated $12.3 million for third place.

Privately held Summit Entertainment released "Breaking Dawn." "Happy Feet Two" was distributed by Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. Privately held Relativity Media released "Immortals." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Mohammad Zargham)