LOS ANGELES Nov 20 The new "Twilight" vampire
movie scored big at the weekend box office with a massive
$139.5 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, according to
studio estimates released on Sunday.
The weekend total beat expectations from production studio
Summit Entertainment for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn:
Part 1." The movie is the first of a two-part finale for the
hugely popular series about a human-vampire-werewolf love
triangle.
"Happy Feet Two," a 3D animated sequel about dancing
penguins, finished in second place with $22.0 million at
domestic theaters. Action movie "Immortals," a tale of battle
set in ancient Greece, generated $12.3 million for third
place.
Privately held Summit Entertainment released "Breaking
Dawn." "Happy Feet Two" was distributed by Time Warner Inc
(TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. Privately held Relativity Media
released "Immortals."
