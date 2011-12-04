LOS ANGELES Dec 4 The fourth movie in the popular "Twilight" vampire romance series topped domestic box-office charts for the third straight weekend, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" earned an estimated $16.9 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales from Friday through Sunday. In second place, Disney's revival of "The Muppets" generated $11.2 million. Family film "Hugo" finished the weekend in third place with $7.6 million.

Privately-held Summit Entertainment released "Breaking Dawn," and Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) distributed "The Muppets." "Hugo" was released by Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc. VIAb.N. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Paul Simao)