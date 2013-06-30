By Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, June 30 Sony, which is studying a
partial spinoff of its studio at the urging of major shareholder
Daniel Loeb, suffered its second box office misfire of the
summer season when its action movie "White House Down" opened
with ticket sales below industry forecasts.
"White House Down," which stars Jamie Foxx as the U.S.
president and Channing Tatum as a federal agent who saves the
White House from terrorists, opened with $25.7 million in
domestic ticket sales, according to the studio, below industry
experts' estimates of over $30 million.
"We believe in the film, and that heading into the July 4th
weekend and beyond, we're very confident that we'll get terrific
numbers," said Rory Bruer, president of worldwide distribution
for Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Sony Corp Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai told Sony
shareholders at the Japanese electronics company's June 20
annual meeting that the board was studying a proposal by
billionaire Loeb, whose Third Point hedge fund owns 6.9 percent
of the company. Loeb has proposed spinning off as much as 20
percent of the studio.
Sony's critically panned sci-fi adventure "After Earth,"
starring Will Smith and son, bombed in its debut at U.S. and
Canadian theaters on May 31. The film, which cost $130 million
to make and an estimated $100 million to market, had ticket
sales of $27.5 million in its opening weekend and has totaled
$57.9 million in North American box office sales, according to
film site Box Office Mojo.
"After Earth" has sold $188.8 million in worldwide ticket
sales, according to the site. Studios usually split ticket
receipts with theaters.
"White House Down," which cost an estimated $150 million to
produce and many millions more to promote, has only started to
roll out in international markets and sold $6.8 million worth of
tickets in Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, Sony said.
Operating earnings at Sony's film studio increased by 40
percent, to $509 million, the company said in May, on the basis
of a strong performance from a slate of films that included "The
Amazing Spider-Man" and the James Bond film "Skyfall," which it
shared with MGM.
Its low-budget comedy "This is the End" has generated ticket
sales of $74 million in domestic theaters this summer. Sony is
scheduled to release sequels this summer to hits "Grown Ups" and
"The Smurfs," and the big-budget action film "Elysium" starring
Matt Damon and Jodie Foster.
(Additional reporting by Chris Michaud in New York; Editing by
Eric Walsh)