* Summer sales slump 5 pct below last year
* First summer decline since 2005
* Year-to-date sales ahead of 2011
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 Strong performances from
superheroes and a talking teddy bear won't save the summer box
office.
"The Avengers" brought in big bucks on the big screen , and
raunchy comedy "Ted" broke out as a surprise hit. But alongside
the summer successes came a number of flops. After six
consecutive increases, summer ticket sales in the United States
and Canada are running 5 percent behind last year's record,
according to the box office division of Hollywood.com.
The recent slide dragged down a year that raced to a fast
start and had studio executives salivating over the prospects of
even bigger bonanza during the summer, a season that accounts
for 40 percent of yearly box office.
This year, it was a summer of extremes. Big blockbusters
such as the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" performed well
while films such as the Adam Sandler comedy "That's My Boy" did
not match industry expectations.
Despite the summer results, studio executives stressed,
domestic box office sales since January are higher than at the
same point a year ago.
Summer sales suffered from competition from the Olympics,
which drew record TV ratings, and nervousness after a mass
killing at a "Dark Knight Rises" premiere in Colorado, studio
executives and industry analysts said.
Domestic receipts for "Dark Knight Rises" reached $422
million through Sunday, making it the year's No. 2 film behind
"Avengers." "It's a strong result given the circumstances," said
Jeff Goldstein, executive vice president of theatrical
distribution for Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
.
But with just one summer movie weekend remaining, overall
domestic sales will fail to pull even with last year's $4.4
billion record, according to Paul Dergarabedian, president of
the box office division of Hollywood.com. As of Sunday, the
summer tally stood at $4.0 billion. The last time summer sales
decreased from one year to the next was from 2004 to 2005.
"We have seen most films weaker than expected," said Tony
Wible, industry analyst for Janney Montgomery Scott. "A fewer
number of films accounted for the upside."
Early in the year, movies such as Universal's Denzel
Washington thriller "Safe House" and Sony's Channing
Tatum romance "The Vow" blew past their modest forecasts. "The
Hunger Games," from Lions Gate Entertainment, exploded
as Hollywood's next big franchise.
Through April 30, North American (U.S. and Canadian) sales
towered 14 percent above year-earlier levels, according to
Hollywood.com.
The summer movie season, measured by Hollywood from May
through Labor Day in September, kicked off with a
record-breaking $207 million opening weekend for Walt Disney
Co's superhero mash-up "Avengers."
But after a string of films like Universal's big-budget
"Battleship" and Warner Bros.' horror film "Dark Shadows" failed
to meet industry forecasts, domestic year-to-date sales were
just 4 percent above 2011 at $7.4 billion, Hollywood.com figures
show.
So far this summer, 11 movies have sold more than $100
million worth of tickets, below the 18 that reached that mark
last summer.
Still, Hollywood is encouraged by the summer's big hits and
the year-to-date gains. "Right now, the industry as a whole is
up. That's a positive," said Nikki Rocco, president of domestic
distribution for Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.
Some well-known franchises performed as well as expected,
including Sony's "The Amazing Spider-Man," and Disney's Pixar
studio added another movie, "Brave," to its stable of hit films.
And there was the annual summer surprise: Universal's "Ted," the
$50 million sto r y of a foul-mouthed, pot-smoking teddy bear,
pulled in a surprising $215 million at domestic theaters.
Hollywood was less successful remaking older offerings.
Sony's sci-fi remake "Total Recall" bombed while Johnny Depp
failed to lure theater goers to "Dark Shadows," a loose remake
of the 1960s soap opera.
Studios also struggled to replicate last year's success with
adult comedies such as "Bridesmaids" and "Bad Teacher." Fox's
"The Watch," with heavyweights Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn and
Jonah Hill, fell flat. Adam Sandler had his weakest opening
weekend in 16 years with "That's My Boy."
"You can't just count on blockbuster superheroes and action
movies alone," said Hollywood.com's Dergarabedian. Studios also
need comedies and adult dramas to post record summer results, he
said.
Hollywood often says box office swings are based simply on
the appeal of films. This summer, moviegoers may have become
more discerning when deciding where to spend their entertainment
dollars, executives said.
"I don't think you can fool audiences," Universal's Rocco
said. "They are savvy, and expectations are high."
Many films are sailing past the weaker domestic box office
with huge performances overseas. Animated sequel "Ice Age:
Continental Drift" from 20th Century Fox hauled in $665 million
from international markets, four times the $154 million in the
United States and Canada.
"Battleship" grabbed $237 million abroad, compared with $65
million in the domestic market.
Executives are optimistic the year will finish strong with
big holiday releases such as the finale in the "Twilight"
vampire series, James Bond movie "Skyfall" and fantasy "The
Hobbit," the first in a trilogy set 60 years before the "Lord of
the Rings" blockbuster movies.
When Hollywood looks back on 2012, "I think everyone is going
to be quite pleased with the success," said Rory Bruer,
president of distribution at Sony's film studio. "It's turning
out to be one of our biggest years ever, both domestically and
internationally."