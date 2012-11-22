By Ronald Grover
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 22 The teen vampire movie
"Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" continued to lure huge
audiences, siphoning off $12.8 million in Wednesday night
showings in what could fuel a record box office haul for the
five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday.
The final film in the "Twilight" series, collected $141.3
million last weekend for the industry's eighth largest opening
weekend. On Wednesday it combined with the Daniel Craig "James
Bond" film "Skyfall" to lead a slate of films that generated
$44.3 million in total U.S. and Canadian ticket sales for the
day, according to unofficial data from Hollywood.com's box
office division.
That's 20 percent ahead of last year's take for the
Wednesday before Thanksgiving and, if the pace holds, would put
Hollywood on a path to a $278 million holiday weekend, according
to Hollywood.com estimates. The 2009 holiday weekend record of
$273 million included "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" and the
football flick, "The Blind Side."
Hollywood traditionally opens its largest Thanksgiving
weekend films on Wednesday, when schools are closed before the
Thursday holiday.
"Skyfall," the 23rd film in the "James Bond" series about
the exploits of a British spy, collected $7.4 million in
Wednesday showings.
Dreamworks Animation's "Rise of the Guardians,"
featuring the voices of Chris Pine and Alec Baldwin in a story
about the Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny and other childhood
characters that save the world, opened with $4.85 million in
Wednesday sales.
"Twilight" and "Skyfall" each easily appear headed to more
than $200 million in box office sales. "Skyfall," released by
Sony Pictures in association with MGM, has
generated more than $178 million so far in domestic ticket sales
through Wednesday, already making it the 10th biggest selling
film of 2012.
"Twilight," starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and
Taylor Lautner, has totaled $175.5 million through Wednesday in
the U.S. and Canada, according to the Hollywood.com unofficial
tally. It was released by Lionsgate Entertainment.