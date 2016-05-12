HONG KONG May 12 Online game developer Boyaa Interactive International Ltd said its chairman is being investigated by judicial authorities in China, although details of the probe were not yet known.

Chairman Zhang Wei, who is also a controlling shareholder of the company, had been detained, Boyaa said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding that business operations remained normal.

"The company has not received any notice of an investigation or a request to assist in any investigation," Boyaa said in the statement. "No action has been taken or threatened to be taken by any authorities to freeze any of the assets of the company."

It gave no further details.

Trade in shares of Boyaa were halted on Wednesday but are due to resume on Thursday. On Wednesday, it had a market value of $280 million.

($1 = 7.7601 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)