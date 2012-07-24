BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
* Q2 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.10
* Q2 rev $615.2 mln vs est $624 mln
* Shares fall as much as 13 percent
July 24 Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp reported quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations as revenue fell at most of its properties, sending its shares down as much as 13 percent.
Second-quarter net income was $1.0 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with a net loss of $3.0 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
"During the second half of the quarter, business trends began to weaken, and that clearly contributed to softness in our results," Chief Executive Keith Smith said in a statement.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 4 cents per share, well below the average analyst forecast of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 7.1 percent to $615.2 million, also missing analyst expectations of $624 million.
Shares of Las Vegas-based Boyd were down 13 percent at $5.78 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.