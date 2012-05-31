May 31 Boyd Gaming Corp. on Thursday sold $350 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BOYD GAMING CORPORATION AMT $350 MLN COUPON 9 PCT MATURITY 07/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 9 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/08/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 784 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)