HONG KONG Dec 16 Boyer Allan Investment Management is shutting two of its hedge funds after losses and a fall in assets this year, four sources familiar with the matter said.

The company, which managed about $1.8 billion in three products before the financial crisis, was shutting its pan-Asia Boyer Allan Pacific fund after an 18.7 percent loss up to the end of November, two of the sources said.

It is also shutting the Boyer Allan Greater China fund, which has lost 7.8 percent this year. The firm will continue to run its Boyer Allan Pacific Opportunities fund.

Jim Sweeney, Boyer Allan's chief executive in Hong Kong, declined to comment.

Boyer Allan was founded in 1998 by Nick Allan, former head of emerging markets at Dresdner KB Securities, and Johnny Boyer, former fund manager of Jardine Fleming.

The firm had 33 employees in April at its offices in Hong Kong and London, according to a fund document seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)