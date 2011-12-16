By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 16 Boyer Allan Investment
Management is shutting two of its hedge funds after losses and a
fall in assets this year, four sources familiar with the matter
said.
The company, which managed about $1.8 billion in three
products before the financial crisis, was shutting its pan-Asia
Boyer Allan Pacific fund after an 18.7 percent loss up to the
end of November, two of the sources said.
It is also shutting the Boyer Allan Greater China fund,
which has lost 7.8 percent this year. The firm will continue to
run its Boyer Allan Pacific Opportunities fund.
Jim Sweeney, Boyer Allan's chief executive in Hong Kong,
declined to comment.
Boyer Allan was founded in 1998 by Nick Allan, former head
of emerging markets at Dresdner KB Securities, and Johnny Boyer,
former fund manager of Jardine Fleming.
The firm had 33 employees in April at its offices in Hong
Kong and London, according to a fund document seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)